Nov 28 Salesforce.com Inc

* Salesforce.com says effective November 22, compensation committee approved changes to compensation arrangements of Marc Benioff, principal executive officer

* Salesforce.com says effective November 22, compensation committee approved changes to compensation arrangements of Mark Hawkins, principal financial officer

* Salesforce.com inc says annual base salary of Marc Benioff set at $1.55 million for fiscal year 2018