MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Salesforce.com Inc
* Salesforce.com says effective November 22, compensation committee approved changes to compensation arrangements of Marc Benioff, principal executive officer
* Salesforce.com says effective November 22, compensation committee approved changes to compensation arrangements of Mark Hawkins, principal financial officer
* Salesforce.com inc says annual base salary of Marc Benioff set at $1.55 million for fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.