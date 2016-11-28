MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Nisource Inc
* NiSource Inc says on Nov 28, NiSource Finance Corp as borrower & co entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* NiSource says agreement amends NiSource finance's existing $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement to increase facility by $350 million to $1.85 billion - SEC filing
* NiSource Inc says NiSource finance has right to increase facility by up to an additional $500 million
* NiSource Inc says amendment extends term of credit agreement from July 1, 2020 until November 28, 2021
* NiSource Inc says up to $150 million of facility will be available in form of standby letters of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.