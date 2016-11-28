MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 28 Ormat Technologies Inc
* Ormat Technologies says on Nov 22, unit entered into agreement for purchase of membership interests with Northleaf Geothermal Holdings LLC - SEC filing
* Ormat Technologies says under purchase agreement unit sold to Northleaf 36.75% of membership interests in ORNI 37 LLC -SEC filing
* Ormat Technologies says purchase price paid by Northleaf upon closing of sale of ORNI 37 membership interests under purchase agreement was $44.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.