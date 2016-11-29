Nov 29 Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd -

* Reference is made to media coverage and announcement of company dated 28 November 2016

* Application made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 29 november 2016

* According to bank's knowledge, an unknown third person has obtained unauthorized access to bank's e-banking system

* Notices that there has been media coverage on Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG being target of a hacker attack

* It has been confirmed that core system of bank was not affected by attack

* Unknown third person illegally obtained information on payment orders via e-banking

* Unknown third person illegally obtained information on payment orders via e-banking

* No money losses have been identified so far in connection with incident