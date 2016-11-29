BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18
Nov 29 Italtile Ltd :
* Nick Booth, chief executive officer of Italtile, has elected to take early retirement with effect from Feb. 28, 2017
* Nick Booth will step down from his executive duties as from Dec. 1, 2016 in order to facilitate an effective handover
* Jan Potgieter, currently chief operating officer, will be appointed as chief executive officer with effect from Dec. 1, 2016
* Position of chief operating officer will not be filled in foreseeable future
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals