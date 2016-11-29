BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 29 Synlait Milk Ltd -
* Planned to provide an updated forecast at start of february 2017
"Remain cautious about medium to long term outlook and encourage our milk suppliers to take this into account as they make their plans"
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18