Nov 29 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV :

* Announces details of successful phase III clinical trials of LuMeBlue which will be presented at its research and development day

* LuMeBlue attained primary endpoint identifying 17.71 pct more patients with adenomas or carcinomas than HDWL (p value 0.009; relative risk-rr-1.177) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)