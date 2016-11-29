Nov 29 SSP Group Plc :

* Final results

* FY underlying operating profit 1 of 121.4 mln stg: up 18.2 pct at constant currency, and 24.6 pct at actual exchange rates

* FY like-for-like sales up 3.0 pct: driven by growth in air passenger travel and retailing initiatives

* FY revenue of 1,990 mln stg: up 5.0 pct at constant currency; 8.6 pct at actual exchange rates

* FY underlying profit before tax of 107.5 mln stg: up 31.1 pct. Reported profit before tax of 105.6 mln stg

* Final dividend of 2.9 pence per share, bringing full year dividend to 5.4 pence per share: up 26.0 pct

* New financial year has started in line with our expectations

* We anticipate slightly lower like-for-like revenue growth next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)