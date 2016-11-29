Nov 29 Cellcom Israel Ltd
* Cellcom Israel announces liquidation request against Golan
Telecom
* Cellcom Israel - filed request to appoint interim
liquidator to Golan Telecom Ltd
* Cellcom Israel- will file liquidation request against
Golan tomorrow following Golan's failure to pay company all due
amounts
* Cellcom Israel-"cannot estimate what decision in such
requests will be, or their impact on company's ability to
collect amounts owed by Golan"
* Cellcom Israel - substantial reduction of future revenues
from Golan will have a material adverse effect on Co's revenues
and results of operations
