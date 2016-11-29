BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 L'occitane International Sa
* Group's net sales were 551.7 million euros, recording an increase of 1.3% for first six months of fy2016
* The board has recommended that no distribution would be made from profits of six months ended 30 september 2016.
* Hy profit for the period attributable to owners 26 million euros versus 19.4 million euros
* Role of chief executive officer of group has been assumed by Reinold Geiger, chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: