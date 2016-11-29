Nov 29 BT Group Plc :

* Response to Ofcom statement

* "We note Ofcom's announcement this morning, updating on next steps of digital communications review"

* We put forward proposals in July that we believe are fair and sustainable, and that meet Ofcom's objectives without disproportionate costs

* We are implementing these proposals, and have just appointed Mike McTighe to be first chairman of Openreach

* "We will continue to work with Ofcom to reach a voluntary settlement"

* We are in discussions with Ofcom on two outstanding issues, reporting line of Openreach CEO and form of legal incorporation