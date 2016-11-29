Nov 29 BT Group Plc :
* Response to Ofcom statement
* "We note Ofcom's announcement this morning, updating on
next steps of digital communications review"
* We put forward proposals in July that we believe are fair
and sustainable, and that meet Ofcom's objectives without
disproportionate costs
* We are implementing these proposals, and have just
appointed Mike McTighe to be first chairman of Openreach
* "We will continue to work with Ofcom to reach a voluntary
settlement"
* We are in discussions with Ofcom on two outstanding
issues, reporting line of Openreach CEO and form of legal
incorporation
