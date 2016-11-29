BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd :
* Settlement agreement with the South African government
* Unit has concluded agreements with Fikile Construction Ltd, Motheo Construction Ltd, Edwin Construction Ltd
* Contractors' turnover should in 7 years represent above 25 pct of unit's South African turnover in civil & building, roads & earthworks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):