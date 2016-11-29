Nov 29 Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd :

* Settlement agreement with the South African government

* Unit has concluded agreements with Fikile Construction Ltd, Motheo Construction Ltd, Edwin Construction Ltd

* Contractors' turnover should in 7 years represent above 25 pct of unit's South African turnover in civil & building, roads & earthworks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)