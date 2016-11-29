Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* 2017 outlook positive for german regional governments

* Falling debt due to revenue growth and tight fiscal rules underpin the positive outlook for german regional governments over next 12-18 months

* Outlook for German laender reflects their declining debt levels and increasing tax revenues backed by sustained GDP growth

* Debt reduction will lower 2017 refinancing requirements to around eur70 billion, from 70 billion euros- 75 euros billion in 2016

* Laender tax revenues will likely grow 3% in 2017, receiving a boost from forecast economic growth in germany

* GDP is expected to grow at 1.5% in 2017-18, slightly above the 1.3% euro area average

* Expects that sectoral spending growth will remain below revenue growth in 2017, despite increases in capital expenditure

* German laender financial results are improving;expects that the sector will report a slightly higher aggregate financial surplus in 2017 Source text : bit.ly/2g0MOrH Further company coverage: [ ]