Nov 29 (Reuters) -
* 2017 outlook positive for german regional governments
* Falling debt due to revenue growth and tight fiscal rules
underpin the positive outlook for german regional governments
over next 12-18 months
* Outlook for German laender reflects their declining debt
levels and increasing tax revenues backed by sustained GDP
growth
* Debt reduction will lower 2017 refinancing requirements to
around eur70 billion, from 70 billion euros- 75 euros billion in
2016
* Laender tax revenues will likely grow 3% in 2017,
receiving a boost from forecast economic growth in germany
* GDP is expected to grow at 1.5% in 2017-18, slightly above
the 1.3% euro area average
* Expects that sectoral spending growth will remain below
revenue growth in 2017, despite increases in capital expenditure
* German laender financial results are improving;expects
that the sector will report a slightly higher aggregate
financial surplus in 2017
Source text : bit.ly/2g0MOrH
