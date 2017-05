Nov 29 Farmacol SA :

* Andrzej and Zyta Olszewscy together with Nasza Apteka sp. z o.o. raise stake in Farmacol to 86.58 percent via a purchase of 8.5 mln shares through the tender offer announced in Sept.

* All related parties consequently own 90.54 percent of Farmacol's share capital

* The relaties parties comprise of Andrzej Olszewski, Zyta Olszewska, Anna Olszewska, Maciej Olszewski, Prometeusz SPV1 sp. z o.o. ("SPV1"), Farmacol SA and Nasza Apteka sp. z o.o., as per agreement signed on Sept. 23