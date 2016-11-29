Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: Bank loans dominate European corporate debt despite record bond issuance

* Fitch on European corporate debt - Bank lending to companies in France And Germany has picked up in last year

* Fitch on European corporate debt - Bank lending to corporates remains flat despite European central bank support

* Fitch on European corporate debt - Bank lending to Italian corporates has been flat or slightly negative in the last year

