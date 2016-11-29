Nov 29 Crookes Brothers Ltd :

* Interim results and dividend declaration for six month ended Sept. 30 2016

* H1 profit after tax has increased by 165 pct to 70 mln rand compared to 26.4 mln rand

* H1 headline earnings have resulted in an increase of 54 pct to 39.2 mln rand, compared to 25.5 mln rand in corresponding prior period

* Declared a gross cash dividend of 50.0 cents (2016: 35.0 cents) per share for six month period ended Sept. 30 2016