Nov 29 China Evergrande Group :

* discloseable transaction - further acquisition of shares in china vanke co., ltd.

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition and previous acquisition is approximately rmb36.273 billion

* co, through its subsidiaries, has further acquired on market and through block trades an aggregate of 509.8 million vanke a shares

* co holds in total 1.55 billion vanke a shares as at date of announcement, representing 14.07% of total issued share capital of vanke