MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 29 Asseco Central Europe AS :
* Its shareholder meeting decides on discontinuing of trading of the company's shares
* Shareholder meeting also decides that the company ceases to be a public joint stock company and changes to private joint stock company under the Slovak law
* Asseco Poland announced a tender offer to acquire 100 pct in Asseco Central Europe and delist it from the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.