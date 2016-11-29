Nov 29 Asseco Central Europe AS :

* Its shareholder meeting decides on discontinuing of trading of the company's shares

* Shareholder meeting also decides that the company ceases to be a public joint stock company and changes to private joint stock company under the Slovak law

* Asseco Poland announced a tender offer to acquire 100 pct in Asseco Central Europe and delist it from the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)