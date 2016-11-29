Nov 29 Kongzhong Corp :
* Kongzhong corp - signs a memorandum of understanding with
wargaming
* Kongzhong-To be relieved from obligations to make
additional payments to wargaming when monthly gross revenue of
"world of tanks" exceeds specified target
* Kongzhong- co,wargaming shall be relieved from certain
non-competition obligations under various license agreements
between company and wargaming
* Kongzhong- strategic partnership agreement between co,
wargaming, granting co right of first refusal to future
wargaming games in china, to be terminated
* Kongzhong corp - pursuant to the mou, the company shall
assign its rights and titles in trademarks to wargaming
* Kongzhong- wargaming to grant co, royalty-free,
irrevocable non-terminable license to use trademarks in
connection with games, collateral merchandise
Source text bit.ly/2geYolN
