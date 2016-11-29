Nov 29 Tata Power Company Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 3.36 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 72.09 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 3.28 billion rupees

* Consol loss in Sept quarter last year was 958.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 76.66 billion rupees