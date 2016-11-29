Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Australia-listed Cromwell Property Group considering a singapore Initial Public Offering of some european office properties it manages

* Cromwell to list $1 billion worth of Valad's europe properties in the U.K., the Netherlands, and France

* Cromwell has appointed banks including Goldman Sachs group Inc., and UBS Group AG to manage Singapore IPO Source text : on.wsj.com/2g0IHvK