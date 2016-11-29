BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Cleantech Invest portfolio company Nuuka Solutions plans to list in Stockholm First North
* Nuuka Solutions listing is planned to take place during 2017
* Cleantech Invest's effective fully diluted ownership in Nuuka Solutions is 35.2 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):