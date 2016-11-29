Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd reports 18.09 pct passive stake in Amaya Inc as of Nov 27 - SEC filing

* Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd owned a 15.08 percent stake in Amaya Inc as of Sept 30 Source text: (bit.ly/2fLZmW8) Further company coverage: