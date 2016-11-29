Nov 29 Hostess Brands Inc :

* Says selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 105.6 million shares of co's class A common stock - sec filing

* Hostess Brands - in addition, up to 18.8 million shares of co's class A common stock are issuable upon the exercise of 37.5 million warrants Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bitly/2geJNHb ] Further company coverage: