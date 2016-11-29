BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Bank Uralsib :
* Q3 profit for period of 802.2 million roubles ($12.34 million) versus loss of 3.71 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 net interest income of 3.58 billion roubles versus 1.48 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 provisions for loan impairments 2.21 billion roubles versus 2.46 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 net fee and commission income of 1.49 billion roubles versus 1.61 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2gBxdlD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):