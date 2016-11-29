Nov 29 Guocoland Ltd

* Unit has won construction land use right for land plots number h3-5/03, h5-1/04, h6-1/04 and h3-8-4/03 in chongqing

* Tender for bid price of rmb3.64 billion

* Guocoland-Transaction is not expected to have any material financial impact on guocoland group's net tangible assets per share or earnings per share