BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Nov 29 Guocoland Ltd
* Unit has won construction land use right for land plots number h3-5/03, h5-1/04, h6-1/04 and h3-8-4/03 in chongqing
* Tender for bid price of rmb3.64 billion
Tender for bid price of rmb3.64 billion

Transaction is not expected to have any material financial impact on guocoland group's net tangible assets per share or earnings per share
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project