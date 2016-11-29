US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 29 National Fertilizers Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 465.1 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 19.01 billion rupees
* Net proft in sept quarter last year was 520.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 22.60 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2gBxqpf Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)