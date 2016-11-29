BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18
Nov 29 Bidvest Group Ltd :
* Market conditions remain challenging
* Trading results to date have been satisfactory if not exciting
* Seven South African trading divisions have performed well in Q1 of financial year
* Performance has been counteracted to an extent by declines in Horse Mackerel and Pilchard Yields as well as reduced fishing quotas at Bidvest Namibia
* Group's financial position remains sound, cash generation continues to be strong
* Bidvest freight division, services division and commercial products division have achieved good results
* Financial services division is performing in line with expectations
* Undertaken an impact analysis of implementation of minimum wage across its operations
* Group wages are above these thresholds, implementation of current requirements will have a negligible financial impact on operations
* Actively seeking bolt on acquisitions and exploring international opportunities, other assets and investments constantly being reviewed
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals