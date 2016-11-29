Nov 29 Moody's:

* Moody's changes outlook to stable on four Russian banks; ratings affirmed

* Moody's says key driver of stabilization of outlooks for the 4 Russian banks' ratings is driven by view that contraction in the Russian economy is ending

* Key driver of stabilization of outlooks for 4 russian banks' ratings also driven by expectation of nascent economic growth of 1.5% in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2gRAoq2)