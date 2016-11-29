BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Moody's:
* Moody's changes outlook to stable on four Russian banks; ratings affirmed
* Moody's says key driver of stabilization of outlooks for the 4 Russian banks' ratings is driven by view that contraction in the Russian economy is ending
* Key driver of stabilization of outlooks for 4 russian banks' ratings also driven by expectation of nascent economic growth of 1.5% in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2gRAoq2)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):