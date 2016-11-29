BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Aovo TOURISTIK AG :
* Was mandated by the municipality of Oberammergau as an exclusive sales and marketing service provider for the distribution of arrangements and tickets for passionspiele 2020
* Order runs for five years and has a total value of approx. 4 million euros ($4.23 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: