BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Connecticut Treasurer Calls On Wells Fargo & Co
* To change bylaws to require an independent, non-executive board chair
* The treasurer, denise nappier, says she has filed shareholder resolution for bylaw change, in partnership with three institutional investors
* Investors demanding the change include the connecticut retirement plans and trust funds, illinois' state treasurer, the needmor fund and hermes eos
* Nappier says having a combined ceo/chair creates potential conflict of interest, excessive management influence on board, weaker oversight
* Nappier says she has asked wells fargo's new chairman sanger for meeting to discuss other ways to bolster oversight, accountability
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):