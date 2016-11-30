Nov 30 EQT AB:
* EQT says Sunstorm Holding AB, controlled by EQT V Ltd and
Accent Equity 2003 has sold in total 21.0 million shares in
Scandic Hotels Group AB through an accelerated
bookbuilding at a price of SEK 72.5 per share
* Scandic Hotels shares closed at SEK 77 per share on
Tuesday
* Says as part of the Placement, Provobis, the cornerstone
investor in Scandic's IPO, increased its shareholding from 8.7
pct to 10.4 pct of the total number of shares in Scandic
* Says following the Placement, Sunstorm owns 21,026,982
shares, corresponding to 20.42 pct of the total number of shares
and votes, in Scandic
