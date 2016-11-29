BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Bank Zenit
* Q3 net loss 2.1 billion roubles ($32.12 million) versus loss of 1.1 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 net interest income 1.59 billion roubles versus 1.41 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 provision for loan impairment 2.52 billion roubles versus 2.08 billion roubles year ago
* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as of Sept. 30 of 8.8 percent versus 7.4 percent as of Dec. 31, 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2gfa08l
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.3714 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):