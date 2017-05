Nov 29 Vestel Beyaz Esya Sanayi Ve Ticaret As

* Buys land in Manisa Organised Industrial Zone (MOSB) at 32.5 million lira ($9.50 million)

* Says to use land to build washing machine and drying machine factory Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4197 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)