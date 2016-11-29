BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Vantage Development SA :
* Allots 0.5 million series O bonds with total nominal value of 50 million zlotys ($11.96 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1810 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):