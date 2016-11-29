Nov 29 Stone Energy Corp :

* Thomas Satterfield reports 9.92 pct stake in Stone Energy Corp as of Nov 29 - SEC Filing

* Thomas Satterfield -believes restructuring plan by Stone Energy disproportionately impairs interests of shareholders, unfairly advantages other stakeholders

* Thomas Satterfield says initially held passive stake in Stone Energy, says now holds the shares with purpose or effect of changing or influencing control of co

* Thomas Satterfield - doesn't intend to support proposed restructuring plan if Stone Energy files for bankruptcy, if plan is submitted without changes

* Thomas Satterfield - intends to engage counsel to initiate a shareholder's class action to recover losses incurred by Stone Energy common shareholders

* Thomas Satterfield-intends to retain financial advisors, to speak with other shareholders of Stone Energy in furtherance of foregoing purposes