BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Nov 29 Stone Energy Corp :
* Thomas Satterfield reports 9.92 pct stake in Stone Energy Corp as of Nov 29 - SEC Filing
* Thomas Satterfield -believes restructuring plan by Stone Energy disproportionately impairs interests of shareholders, unfairly advantages other stakeholders
* Thomas Satterfield says initially held passive stake in Stone Energy, says now holds the shares with purpose or effect of changing or influencing control of co
* Thomas Satterfield - doesn't intend to support proposed restructuring plan if Stone Energy files for bankruptcy, if plan is submitted without changes
* Thomas Satterfield - intends to engage counsel to initiate a shareholder's class action to recover losses incurred by Stone Energy common shareholders
* Thomas Satterfield-intends to retain financial advisors, to speak with other shareholders of Stone Energy in furtherance of foregoing purposes Source text - bit.ly/2gS4KsB Further company coverage:
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: