Nov 29 Viadeo SA :

* Viadeo placed into receivership on 29 November by the Paris commercial court

* Paris commercial court has placed Viadeo and its subsidiary APVO into receivership for a 3 months period

* Objective with this receivership is to continue with process to divest company's assets with assistance from Christophe Thevenot, court-appointed receiver

* During receivership process, professional social network will remain fully operational for its customers and members

* Viadeo has already received several offers to acquire its business and keep on a significant percentage of its employees under a divestment plan that will need to be approved by commercial court

* Paris commercial court's final ruling on its buyout is expected before end of December

* Share trading will remain suspended

* After receivership process, company Viadeo will be put into compulsory liquidation

* Viadeo's current shareholders should consider value of their shares nil