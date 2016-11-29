BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Sumol+Compal SA :
* Sees 2016 turnover "slightly" higher than last year, sees operating result "moderately" higher than last year
* Sees sweetened beverages tax to impact 2017 sales due to increase in soft drinks prices
* Says soft drinks represent about 40 pct of its turnover in the Portuguese market
* Says can not maintain or replace the medium-term perspectives from 2015 report
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: