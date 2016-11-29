Nov 29 Sumol+Compal SA :

* Sees 2016 turnover "slightly" higher than last year, sees operating result "moderately" higher than last year

* Sees sweetened beverages tax to impact 2017 sales due to increase in soft drinks prices

* Says soft drinks represent about 40 pct of its turnover in the Portuguese market

* Says can not maintain or replace the medium-term perspectives from 2015 report

Source text: bit.ly/2g2kC7L

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)