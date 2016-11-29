Nov 29 Sunac China Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into equity transfer agreement with calxon group (shanghai) limited company

* Sunac china holdings - Sunac (Qingdao) Real Estate Co succeeded in bid for entire equity interest in Qingdao Calxon Real Estate Development Co

* Purchaser agreed to acquire, and vendor agreed to sell, entire equity interest in target company at a consideration of rmb 3.66 billion

* Sunac china -in connection with equity transfer agreement, beijing sunac property construction and investment provided guarantee in amount of rmb 2.35 billion