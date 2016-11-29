BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 China South City Holdings Ltd :
* China south city group and jd group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement
* Says cooperation will foster a long-term and comprehensive partnership on b2b e-commerce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):