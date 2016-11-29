BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd
* Received a writ of summons filed by Zhi, Charles as plaintiff against ceo,chairman and exec directors
* Company considers that writ is vexatious and frivolous, and erroneous in facts
* Plaintiff claimed for an injunction to restrain company to continue its proposed open offer
* Plaintiff claimed for declaration that all parties have committed offence under section 25(1) of organized & serious crime ordinance
* Plaintiff claimed for a declaration that Morton, beneficially owned and controlled by Nagahara, had aided and abetted in money laundry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: