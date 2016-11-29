BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18
Nov 29 Bosideng International Holdings Ltd
* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company increased by 20.3% to approximately RMB157.2 million
* Board declared payment of an interim dividend of HKD1.0 cent per ordinary share
* HY revenue increased by 0.1% to approximately RMB2,566.7 million
* Looking ahead to second half of year, retail business environment remains not optimistic as a whole
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals