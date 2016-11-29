Nov 29 Bosideng International Holdings Ltd

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company increased by 20.3% to approximately RMB157.2 million

* Board declared payment of an interim dividend of HKD1.0 cent per ordinary share

* HY revenue increased by 0.1% to approximately RMB2,566.7 million

* Looking ahead to second half of year, retail business environment remains not optimistic as a whole