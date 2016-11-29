BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18
Nov 29 HanseYachts AG :
* Order backlog increased by 21% at the end of September compared to the previous year's reporting period
* Q1 2016/17 (July to September 2016) a total output of 21.5 million euros ($22.80 million), 7% lower than in the previous year
* Q1 EBIT amounted to -0.6 million euros and thus improved by 1.6 million euros compared to the previous year ($1 = 0.9429 euros)
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals