Nov 29 Warehouses Estates Belgium SCA :

* Decided to distribute in December 2016 an interim dividend in cash for the year ended September 30, 2016

* Interim dividend is 3.44 euros ($3.66) gross per share (2.5112 euros net per share) Source text: bit.ly/2gg6r1K Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)