BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :
* Signs a strategic distribution agreement with Eurocash, and strengthens its presence in Poland's traditional trade
* Agreement, which will take full effect from January 2017 1st, is part of the reconfiguration of the route-to-market that the group is gradually pursuing in its key markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: