BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Nov 29 Fonciere Atland SA :
* And PGGM announce creation of joint venture
* Joint venture is common investment vehicle targeting office assets in Paris and Ile-de-France and has investment capacity of 250 million euros ($265.63 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: