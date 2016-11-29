MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 29 Nikkei:
* NTT Docomo has identified additional 20 billion yen ($176 million) in cost cuts for second fiscal half, primarily in area of customer service - Nikkei
* NTT Docomo's cutbacks for the fiscal year are seen rising from an initially planned 80 billion yen to 100 billion yen - Nikkei
* Major share of NTT Docomo's new cost reductions are from in-store repair services - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2fNjxD4) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.