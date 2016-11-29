Nov 29 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals focuses resources on
subcutaneous and extra-hepatic RNAi Therapeutics
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -Redeployment of resources to
support development of rnai therapeutics that utilize new
proprietary subcutaneous and extra-hepatic delivery systems
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc says will discontinue
development of clinical stage drug candidates ARC-520, ARC-521,
and ARC-AAT
* Says company is reducing its workforce by approximately 30
percent
* All patient recruitment for ARC-520, ARC-521, and ARC-AAT
has been halted and dosing discontinued
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - More streamlined structure
should enable co to continue to develop its programs rapidly, is
intended to extend its cash runway into 2019
