Nov 29 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals focuses resources on subcutaneous and extra-hepatic RNAi Therapeutics

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -Redeployment of resources to support development of rnai therapeutics that utilize new proprietary subcutaneous and extra-hepatic delivery systems

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc says will discontinue development of clinical stage drug candidates ARC-520, ARC-521, and ARC-AAT

* Says company is reducing its workforce by approximately 30 percent

* All patient recruitment for ARC-520, ARC-521, and ARC-AAT has been halted and dosing discontinued

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - More streamlined structure should enable co to continue to develop its programs rapidly, is intended to extend its cash runway into 2019