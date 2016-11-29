Nov 29 Sun Hydraulics Corp
* Sun hydraulics corp- on november 22, entered into an
amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Sun hydraulics corp says 2016 a&r credit agreement
provides with a revolving line of credit of up to $300 million
that is available through nove 22, 2021
* Sun hydraulics says 2016 a&r credit agreement incorporates
sub-facilities for swing loans up to $20 million, issuances of
letters of credit up to $10 million
* Sun hydraulics corp- 2016 a&r credit agreement includes an
accordion feature to increase a&r facility by up to an
additional $100 million
