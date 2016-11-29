BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Nov 29 Navient Corp
* Navient announces extension of legal final maturity dates of FFELP ABS, bringing total bonds extended to $8.4 billion
* Navient Corp - Amendment extended legal final maturity date on SLM student loan trust 2013-1 A3 Tranche to 2055 and B Tranche to 2070
* Navient- Amendment of transaction agreements for Navient-sponsored securitization totaling $573 million of bonds backed by federally guaranteed student loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: